Estelle Reiner, 95, died September 7, 2019 at her home in Plantation, Fl, surrounded by her children. A Miami resident for 47 years, she was originally from Brooklyn, New York. She married Pearl Harbor Survivor Ted Reiner in 1946 and moved to Miami in 1947 where they owned a successful business in Coral Gables for more than 25 years. She was one of Miami-Dade's first female, public beach lifeguards in the 1960's. After earning an AA degree at Miami-Dade College in her 50's, she began a career as an advertising artist and a teaching assistant in the public schools. She was active in Temple Zion and Temple Zamora, the local chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, and was a founding member of Miami's Daguerre Pictorialists Photography Club. She swam nearly every day of her life until age 87. Estelle is survived by her brother, Herbert Roher, her children, daughter Susan Reiner-Lyon (Beth Corwin), son Steven M. Reiner (Lucia Rodriguez), daughter Fawn Reiner Allen (Richard Allen); five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Please honor Estelle's memory by donating to the American Kidney Fund and sign her guestbook at Legacy.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 22, 2019