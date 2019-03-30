Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle Schuster. View Sign

Estelle Schuster, our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt passed away on March 26th at the young age of 92. She left as she lived - surrounded by those who loved her and learned from her great love and strength. Our Ma Schuster loved her family and others with all her heart. She elevated, lived and spoke the intentions of "Do onto Others." She was an excellent example and inspiration to her entire family, giving sage advice until the end. True to her nature, our Ma wanted to tell those who knew her about her life and passing. She said: "I would judge my life by the wonderful family I have. They give me strength, happiness and support. My life has been filled with love of Spanish, the language and its people. I read and dream and swim in it. I love all Latin people, especially my Cuban friends. I had a dream that I went to Cuba, and my husband said, 'Look, you saved $32.50,' the price of airfare to Havana. My husband was very supportive of my love of Spanish and Spanish dancing. He would take me to listen and dance to Cuban music. My life in Miami as a wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and as a Spanish teacher was wonderful. I was so proud that some of my student received acknowledgment as being the most accomplished in all of Dade County. My students became part of my family. I had a very good and long life." Estelle Schuster, known to her family as "Ma Schu" and to her hundreds of students as Senora Schuster, led an exceptional and exemplary life. Born in New York City, she graduated from high school at the age of 16. She studied Spanish at the University of Miami, Arizona State University and, as an exchange student with her dear, lifelong friend, Sheila Valaney, at the University of Havana. Senora Schuster taught Spanish at Lear School, North Beach Elementary School and Nautilus Junior High School. Predeceased by her parents, Blume and Sam Fliegler, her adoring husband, Irving M. "Itsy" Schuster, and her beloved sister, Terry Rubin, Ma is survived by her two sons, Neil (and Dana) and Andrew (and Eileen) Schuster; six grandchildren, Joseph (and Charlene) Schuster, Sarah (and Sean) Sullivan, Brian (and Suzana) Schuster, Nathan (and Rachel) Schuster, Scarlett Abramson, and Taylor Burstyn ; eight great grandchildren, Christian, Chloe, Elsie, Cassius, Madeline (Mimi), Sabal, Gavin and Bennet, and two adoring nieces, Julie (Eileen Rubin) Manolides and Linda Rubin Baron. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor their beloved Ma donate to a .

