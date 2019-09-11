Estelle Shechtman (nee Gilman) April 10, 1923-September 8, 2019 born in New York and passed away in Sunny Isles Beach, Fl. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Irving Shechtman. Survivors include her daughters Madeleine Poerio, Joan Wellen and Barbara Gorlitsky and her son Neil Shechtman. Estelle was also a beloved grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 21 and great great grandmother of 3. Estelle enjoyed volunteering for and helped run the sisterhood of Utopia Jewish Center in Flushing, NY where her husband was president for many years. She was a fabulous dancer and had a gorgeous voice and performed in numerous shows the temple put on. She prided herself on being a nice person as it attested to by her many long time friends. Services are Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM for immediate family members at Menorah Gardens in Southwest Ranches, Fl. Shiva is at the Wellen Residence 600 Oleander Dr. Hallandale Beach, Fl. 33009 Length of Shiva is immediately following services on Thursday and Friday 12 noon till sundown. Donations can be made in memory of Estelle to the She will be dearly missed.

