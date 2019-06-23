Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Beltran Rodriguez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RODRIGUEZ, ESTHER BELTRAN, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully in her home in Coral Gables, Florida on June 7, 2019. Esther is predeceased by her loving husband Raúl B. Rodríguez, and son Alex L. Rodríguez. She is survived by two sons, Raúl L. Rodríguez (Ninón), Frank R. Rodríguez (Susan); daughter-in-law Suzanne Rodríguez; five grandchildren: Raúl F. Rodríguez, Christina D. Conroy (Kevin), Alexandra F. Rodrígues (Conrado), Frank A. Rodríguez (Danielle), Andrew J. Rodríguez; and two great-granddaughters, Sophia and Gianna Conroy. In August 1959, Esther and Raúl were among the first Cuban exiles to arrive in Miami. When it became clear that the exile was to be much longer than expected, they sought and found employment in New York City's fashion industry. Like many Cubans, the family returned to Miami. Esther and Raúl joined the Saks Fifth Avenue store on Lincoln Road. Esther would go on to open Saks stores in Bal Harbor and Dadeland, where she was named Director of the Fifth Avenue Club. Esther retired after 37 years of service; however, she continued to visit the store, staying close to her Saks Fifth Avenue family. A Mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be on Friday, June 28 at 1:00 pm at Saint Agustine Catholic Church, 1400 Miller Rd., Coral Gables, FL. Memorial donations may be made to La Liga Contra el Cáncer.

