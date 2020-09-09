Esther Wiener nee Lappitt, age 99, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Morris Wiener. Devoted mother of the late Dorothy Kramer and the late Ellen Wiener. Proud grandmother of Wayne (Jennifer) Kramer and Brad (Michelle) Kramer. Cherished great grandmother of Benjamin and Adam. Darling daughter of the late Rebecca and Leopold Lappitt. Youngest sister of the late Janet, Phyllis, Dinah, Isabelle, and Leopold Lappitt. Friend to brother-in-law, the late Irving Wiener, and special sister-in-law, Barbara. Dear aunt to many nephews and nieces. Born in Brooklyn, Esther lived in Florida for the past 70 years. She loved to read and was happiest with her family, friends and a stack of books. A private service will be held with her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation.



