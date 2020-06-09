Ethel Blum, the “Queen of the Seas” as one newspaper called her, passed away on June 8, 2020, at her home in Miami Beach, Florida. She never revealed her age, often saying, “Everyone agrees that age is just a number, and mine is unlisted.” As one of her last wishes, however, Ethel asked that her true age be listed here: she was 98. Ethel was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Minnie and Abe Widlus and received a degree in journalism from Ohio State University. She met and married the love of her life, Col. Milton Blum, an attorney. When Milton was stationed in Japan and then Germany, Ethel and the children were at his side. Ethel was a writer all of her life. Her first article was published in the Cleveland Plain Dealer when she was 10. When Milton was in the military, Ethel was an investigative reporter for the Stars and Stripes. Eventually, she became a travel writer and specialized in travel by sea, including ships, ports of call, and the cruise industry. The New York Times called Ethel “one of the country’s leading writers on ship travel” and another newspaper dubbed her “the country’s foremost cruise journalist.” Ethel wrote the first guidebook to cruising, The Total Traveler Guide to Worldwide Cruising, a renowned encyclopedia of vacations at sea, and she updated the book every 2 years for 28 years. In one edition, her dedication was: “To Milton, the man in my life who makes per person double occupancy worthwhile. He showed me the world and now has a hard time keeping me at home.” Col. Blum died in 1991. Ethel later married Eddie Dublin, and she continued traveling the globe with him until his death in 2010. Ethel sailed on more than 300 ships, and she never stopped exploring the world until very recently. Ethel pioneered travel radio talk shows by hosting her own nationally syndicated show for 16 years, and she became a frequent guest on CNN. For 23 years, Ethel was cruise editor of Travel Trade, and she helped found and served as editor of Cruise Trade. When she was President of the prestigious Society of American Travel Writers, Ethel spoke to Israel’s parliament about the economic importance of tourism. Later, she became an honorary Fellow of Hebrew University. She was the recipient of the Glass Ceiling Award by the Jewish Museum. Ethel was named the First Lady of the Port of Miami, a singular honor bestowed on her by the shipping community in recognition of her faith in, devotion to, and sincere promotion of travel by sea. She was present when the first shovel went into the ground for development of the Port of Miami. Ethel played an important role in the growth of vacations at sea and was the Pied Piper who attracted multitudes to the burgeoning cruise ship industry. Both in her writings and in person, she took travelers through what to do and what to see in every sector of the world. In 2001, Ethel switched careers. Always supportive of community causes, she decided to devote her time to charitable and humanitarian projects. She was President of the Founders of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and served on its Board of Directors. She was also a Founder at the Miami Jewish Home and Hospital for the Aged at Douglas Gardens which named her “Woman of the Year” in 2012. She was a member of two Alzheimer organizations, Project Newborn, the Jewish Federation, and a dozen other charitable organizations. Ethel will be lovingly missed by her family and friends. Her family includes her children: Dr. Carol Blum Mackauf (Stephen), Dr. Jeffrey Blum (Gisela), and Roger Blum (Marie). She also leaves her grandchildren: Bradley Gould (Diana), Britton Gould (Sharon), Michael Blum (Mika), Maxwell Blum, and Ashley Blum, as well as her great-grandchildren: Abigail Gould, Sofia Gould, and Raquel Gould. Ethel is also survived by her niece Judith Sue Meisner (Marvin) and their children Kevin and Jonathan. She is also survived by her nephew Bruce Eglin (Myrna) and their son Eric. On behalf of the entire family, we thank Valentina Botes for her years of devotion and companionship and Chris, Nellie, and Monica for their loving care. Due to the current pandemic, services at Mount Nebo cemetery will be private, but a memorial service will be held at a later date at Temple Emanuel in Miami Beach. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.