DUBLIN, Ethel Blum. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Ethel Blum Dublin, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mrs. Blum Dublin and her late husband, Eddie, were Benefactors in the Society of Mount Sinai and members of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organizations. Mrs. Blum Dublin was a travel writer, world traveler, and founder of Trips 'n Travels. Mrs. Blum Dublin was a past president of the Founders of Mount Sinai and also served on the Foundation's Executive Board. Mrs. Blum Dublin was brought up with the value of philanthropy. She once said, "When I volunteer and I give philanthropically, I'm helping myself as well as the group I'm supporting. I feel good about the world around me because I'm able to do something to help." This legacy of giving has continued with her sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Blum, DDS, and Roger and Marie Frost Blum, who are members of the Founders of Mount Sinai along with her grandson, Michael Blum. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Blum Dublin's family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.



