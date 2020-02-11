Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Cohan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on February 3, 2020. A World War II veteran, he served in France as a control tower operator during the Allied advance. A 32nd-degree Mason, he owned Sun Modern and Scandinavian Sun furniture stores, in Philadelphia, introducing international design to that city. He was devoted to family and friends, especially Joan, his wife of 68 years, who predeceased him last year. He loved their Friday night services at Temple Beth-El of Boca Raton, until health issues intervened. He is survived by his sons Richard(Larkin) and Andrew(Marcello Frias), his son Fred(Lisa) having predeceased him, his sister Joy Gold(Archie), grandchildren Lindsey Alshaya(Fawaz), Rafe and Cecily Cohan, three great-grandchildren, Laith, Luna, and Zayd Alshaya, and nieces Fran Goldsher and Laurie Gold. Services will be held at Gutterman-Welheit Memorial Chapel, 7240 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton on Thursday, February 13th, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temple Beth-El of Boca Raton Music Fund.

formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on February 3, 2020. A World War II veteran, he served in France as a control tower operator during the Allied advance. A 32nd-degree Mason, he owned Sun Modern and Scandinavian Sun furniture stores, in Philadelphia, introducing international design to that city. He was devoted to family and friends, especially Joan, his wife of 68 years, who predeceased him last year. He loved their Friday night services at Temple Beth-El of Boca Raton, until health issues intervened. He is survived by his sons Richard(Larkin) and Andrew(Marcello Frias), his son Fred(Lisa) having predeceased him, his sister Joy Gold(Archie), grandchildren Lindsey Alshaya(Fawaz), Rafe and Cecily Cohan, three great-grandchildren, Laith, Luna, and Zayd Alshaya, and nieces Fran Goldsher and Laurie Gold. Services will be held at Gutterman-Welheit Memorial Chapel, 7240 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton on Thursday, February 13th, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temple Beth-El of Boca Raton Music Fund. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 11, 2020

