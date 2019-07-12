Eugene N. Bechamps, 89, of Miami, Fl, passed away on July 5, 2019 at his home in Cape Coral, Fl. Visitation will be 10:00am-12:00pm July 13, 2019 at Fuller-Metz Funeral Home, 3740 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral, Fl. 33904. Funeral services will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Church 2628 Del Prado Blvd S. Cape Coral, Fl. 33904 at 12:30pm. Eugene N. Bechamps was born in Flushing, N.Y. to Eugene A. and Beatrice (Filan) Bechamps on October 07, 1929. He attended the University of Miami, where he obtained his degree in Civil Engineering. He married Beverly Jean (Allen) Bechamps on February 07, 1953 Little Flower Church in Coral Gables, Fl. He worked as a Head Highway Engineer at Dade County Public Works for several years before joining Carr Smith & Associates in 1969. He opened and ran his own Civil Engineering firm from 1981-2005. He was very active in the betterment of the civil engineering profession as a past president of the Florida Engineering Society, he was an active member of the State Board of Engineering Examiners and past president of the National Council of Engineering Examiners. He was a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Beverly (Allen) Bechamps; daughter Theresa (Bechamps) Seeley; brothers John and Norbert (Fr. Vincent). He is survived by children Eugene Jr. (Patty); grandchildren Jessica (Danny) Fraguela, Eugene III "Geno", Ashley and Brittany Bechamps; great grandchildren Alyssa and Ashley Fraguela; siblings Beatrice Hennington and Rose Carol Bechamps; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 12, 2019