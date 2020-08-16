YAGLE, EUGENE, SR. 84 passed away Thursday August 13, 2020. He was one of four children born to Norman and Marguerite Yagle of Rockford, Illinois. Besides a long career in banking he was a loving husband, father and dedicated parishioner at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Eugene was predeceased by his loving wife Joanne. He is survived by his children Eugene Jr and his wife Ann, son Andrew and his wife Marie, daughter Mary Beth and her husband Mark, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation hours will be 5-7 pm., Tuesday, August 18 at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home, 10936 Northeast 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33161. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, at 10 am., at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 415 N.E. 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Rose of Lima endowment fund at the above church address. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000



