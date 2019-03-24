Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia McCrea. View Sign

McCREA, EUGENIA GOD IS LOVE! Eugenia DePass Pawley Beckwith McCrea walked into the loving arms of Christ where she received a group hug with her past 3 husbands, 2 sons, son in law and granddaughter. Smiling all the way. Eugenia was a sweet, generous, lovely lady devoted to her family. She was faithful, patriotic and honored her flag. She loved children, people of all ages. Born August 12, 1925: in Tien-Sien China to Col. Morris B. DePass, a military attach‚ and Helen Stone DePass with 2 sisters who stayed close throughout their lives. She loved family gatherings. She was known as "Miss Ginnie" at Easter Seals an organization where she devoted the last 40 years of her life sharing joy and love to everyone. "Nana" remains in our hearts and minds forever. Needless to say, she will be sadly missed especially by her daughters, Shelley Daniel Rutherford and Allison Beckwith Petrat and daughter in law: Carol Adams Pawley. Grand-children: Thomas Beckwith Daniel, Trevor DePass Daniel, Taylor Holden Petrat, Jessica Eugenia Petrat, Clifton Dobbs Pawley, Clayton DePass Pawley, and Devon Capra Pawley. Great grandchildren: Marlowe Daniel and Thomson Daniel. Eugenia was a founding member of Gilded Lilies; the auxiliary to Easter Seals, Beaux Arts, Young Patroness of the Opera, and provided many years of support for Miami Lighthouse for the Blind. She was a member of PEO, Hound Ears CC, Riviera CC, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and Altar Guild of First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. In celebration of her life, please wear cheerful colors! Services will be Saturday, April 27 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536Coral Way. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Easter Seals of South Florida; 1475 NW 14th Ave, Miami, Florida 33125 305-389-8450.

