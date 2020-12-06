Eunice Ames O’Rourke passed away in Miami, Fl. on Nov. 17 after 93 years. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she grew up in Washington D.C. and Chevy Chase, Md. Valedictorian of her high school class, she took a B.A. in English at Cornell University where she wrote for the Daily Sun, and sang with Sage Chapel Choir. She married Robert E. O’Rourke in 1950. A past President of the Hudson, Oh. League of Women Voters, she worked at Cleveland State University in the Library and in the Marketing Department before retiring in 2004, moving to Miami in 2010. Blessed with a lovely voice, she sang in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, Mi., the First Congregational Church of Hudson (for 45 years) and the Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ. She sang for many years with the Cleveland Orchestra as part of the Blossom Festival Chorus, was a member of the Hudson Community Chorus and the Akron Symphony Chorus. She was an enthusiastic sports fan: baseball, football, tennis. She will rejoin her husband Robert at Arlington. She is survived by her children, Karen, Maureen, Kevin and Tim, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held remotely at the Coral Gables U.C.C. on Dec. 20. Contact amesor7@gmail.com for details.

Karen O'Rourke

Daughter