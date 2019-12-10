Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Anne Chance. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Anne Chance (Haft)., 85 of Miami FL, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Anne was born on March 13, 1934 in Gainesville, GA, to Albert and Evelyn Haft. She was the elder sister of Frances (Sissie) Bullard and Dorothy (Dottie) Geldean. She was blessed with two children from a previous marriage, Donald and Debra. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Debra who preceded her in death by 28 years to the month and day. She is survived by her sisters, son Donald, daughter in law Charlotta (Penny), grandchildren Catherine and Elizabeth, six great grandchildren, son in law Lynn, nephews William (Bill) and Allan, and nieces Marie and Teresa, Anne was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Anne loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing, boating, exploring parks, and traveling with family and close friends. She could find great interest and wonder in the simplest of things such as the shape of a rock, leaf, or shell. She loved her family and friends. She will truly be missed! In lieu of flowers, Send Donations to the following

