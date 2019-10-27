Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Cohan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COHAN, EVELYN Oct. 17, 1924-Oct. 25, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL moved to Miami with husband Norman in 1955 to raise her three daughters Rina, Janet, and Ellen. She is survived by daughter Ellen Cohan, sister Ronnie Friedman, and granddaughter Tanya Diaz. She was a fearless adventurer, loved to travel and explore new places. A supporter of the arts and a powerful advocate for social justice, inclusive, generous, and caring. A pillar of the community, she was involved in giving back and helped many nonprofit organizations thrive. As a lifelong learner and doer, she was Bat mitzvah at 50, earned her MSW at 60, was Woman of the Year at 70, and was presented with a lifetime achievement award at 90. Funeral services will be held Monday at 9 o'clock at Riverside Gordon, 17250 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, Fl

COHAN, EVELYN Oct. 17, 1924-Oct. 25, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL moved to Miami with husband Norman in 1955 to raise her three daughters Rina, Janet, and Ellen. She is survived by daughter Ellen Cohan, sister Ronnie Friedman, and granddaughter Tanya Diaz. She was a fearless adventurer, loved to travel and explore new places. A supporter of the arts and a powerful advocate for social justice, inclusive, generous, and caring. A pillar of the community, she was involved in giving back and helped many nonprofit organizations thrive. As a lifelong learner and doer, she was Bat mitzvah at 50, earned her MSW at 60, was Woman of the Year at 70, and was presented with a lifetime achievement award at 90. Funeral services will be held Monday at 9 o'clock at Riverside Gordon, 17250 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, Fl Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 27, 2019

