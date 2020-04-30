Evelyn Marie Harris Wynn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Marie Harris Wynn.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wynn, Evelyn Marie Harris of Miami, transitioned from this life on April 20, 2020. A retired Miami Dade Public Schools Media Specialist, she was active in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, The Charmettes, Incorporated, her church and community. Her husband, William A. Wynn preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Dwayne and sisters Delores Jean Brown, Doris Jeanette Haynes and Ruth Terrell. A dedicated and committed wife, mother, sister and friend, she had an irrepressible and loving spirit and all who knew her are saddened by her passing. A private service will take place at the New Birth Baptist Cathedral of Faith International. In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of love.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.