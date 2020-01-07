April 4, 1924 - January 5, 2020 We are saddened to announce the loss of our mom, Evelyn Genet. Mom was an outstanding woman, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Daughter of Sadie and Samuel Brauner, Mom grew up in Luzerne, Pennsylvania with her three sisters, and was graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. She met her husband, Martin Genet in Miami Beach. They married and made a home for their sons, Michael z”l (Chava), Sandy (Helen), Larry z”l, Ben J.(Dorit), and David (Monica). After Martin’s passing, Mom found love and married again. She was accomplished, generous and nothing was ever too hard for her, even in times of heartbreaking losses. She cared lovingly for her family members even while raising and educating her busy sons, running her household, and operating her businesses. Mom was Grandma and Mema of 18 and great-grandmother of 18. She provided love and support to us all. We will miss her. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 6 at Levitt Weinstein in North Miami Beach. Shiva will be observed at the homes of David Genet and Benjamin Genet in Hollywood, FL.

