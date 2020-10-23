Mrs. Evelyn Rosetta Haynes, 103, died on October 14th, 2020, in Miami Gardens. Mrs. Haynes was born in Barbados, West Indies, emigrating to the United States in 1952. She and her late husband John Milton Haynes settled in the Miami area, eventually building a home in what was then unincorporated Dade County. Mrs. Haynes worked as a tax preparer and notary public, and especially enjoyed performing wedding ceremonies. For many years, their home was a waystation for many friends and family members visiting from other states or countries. Mrs. Haynes was an avid reader since childhood. She subscribed to the Miami Herald for many years, reading it from cover to cover. For over fifty years, she was a faithful member of St. Peter's African Orthodox Cathedral. Mrs. Haynes loved travel, and was an accomplished bowler who bowled a perfect game while in a league at the Cloverleaf Lanes in Miami Gardens. After the death of her husband in 2002, she continued to live in her longtime home. In 2017, Mrs. Haynes' extended family joined with countless relatives, neighbors, and friends to celebrate her 100th birthday. She is survived by daughters Monica Durnell and Carolyn James, grandchildren Kathryn, Tracy, and William Durnell, Laila McCray, and Maria Miriti, and great-grandchildren Daniel and Tomas Miriti Pacheco. She was well loved by a host of other friends and relatives. Due to COVID-19 there will be no public funeral. With our deepest condolences we hope for the opportunity for you to share in a celebration of her life at a memorial service when it is safe to do so.



