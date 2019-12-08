Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. DenningerFrank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Denninger, Frank Frederick passed away on November 23, 2019, at his home in Hialeah, Florida. He was the only son of Bernadette and Frank John Denninger, both deceased. He is survived by his dear wife of 45 years, Sheila (Jones) Denninger and his three sisters: Diane Key, Marie Houck and Cheryl Denninger. He has three nephews and three nieces. Frank, known always as "Butch" in his family, was born in Waterbury, Connecticut. He attended Immaculate Conception School in Hialeah, Henry H. Filer Junior High School, Hialeah High School and Miami Dade College. He was an Airman in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1973. Most of his working career was spent self-employed in custom metal fabrication. Frank's passion all of his life was his love of the natural world, specifically the Everglades. He was an avid and skilled hunter and outdoorsman. Frank was legendary in his devotion to the cause of both access to the woods and to the health/ preservation of the Everglades and Big Cypress ecosystem. Within the community of hunters, fisherman and South Florida's indigenous people, Frank was an advocate, a leader and a dear friend. He, with others, was instrumental in the establishment and recognition of the Gladesman culture, identifying those whose lives and activities center on the enjoyment and protection of the Everglades environment and management of its wildlife. Frank's wife, Sheila, was the love of his life and she loved him with all her heart. She supported him in every way. There was no more devoted and unselfish partner. She shared him generously with the lands he loved and with his community of friends. Services for Frank will be on Tuesday, December 10 at 1:00 pm at the New Testament Baptist Church, 6601 NW 167 Street Miami, FL 33015.

Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 8, 2019

