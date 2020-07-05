Dr. Fagan, Lewis , age 91, of Miami, Florida passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Lewis was born in Chicago to his loving parents, Howard and Selma Fagan and was raised with his 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Rose Lee Feigen Davis, deceased, Sylvia Fagan Sanes, C. Jack Fagan, MD, deceased, and Peter Fagan, DDS. Upon graduation from Chicago Medical School, Lewis served his country proudly as a surgeon in the Air Force and, after being honorably discharged, commenced a surgical practice in Miami in 1959. Dr. Fagan devoted himself to his patients throughout a career that spanned 5 decades. He was an artist who worked tirelessly to master his craft and share it with residents throughout Dade County, bringing a lifetime of beauty through the magic of his surgical technique. Lewis was predeceased by his son Scott, brother Jack and sister Rose. Survivors include his son David, grandson Nicholas Sr., great grandson Nicholas, Jr., great -granddaughter Briella, his sister Sylvia and her husband David Sanes and his brother Peter, along with a large group of nephews, nieces and grandnieces and grandnephews who were all entertained by Uncle Lewie's big personality and wry sense of humor. Lewis Fagan will be buried next to his parents in his hometown of Chicago and a memorial service will be scheduled in the near future, when the rules governing the pandemic allow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store