Federico Costales A life well lived. Federico Costales, October 22, 1930-July 14, 2020 was born in New York City to Arcadia Romero (Santurce Puerto Rico) and Septimio Costales (Havana, Cuba). Freddy grew up in a busy household with many cousins, visiting or otherwise, in New York City, West 116 Street (Harlem). His father, Septimio, landed at Utah beach during the battle of Normandy and earned a brown star medal for bravery along with his US citizenship for his service to this country. Freddy joined the army in 1948 and was stationed in Austria during the Korean War. He was the youngest sergeant in his Company. He became a police officer in 1958 at a time when there were very few Hispanic police officers. He did not go through the conventional police academy so as to better conceal his identity for undercover work and there was a fear of Cuban spies trying to recruit those of Cuban descent. Dad loved being a police officer and had a camaraderie with every police officer he met until the day he passed. He had a ton of great stories from working, sometimes for days at a time, as an undercover detective. He made Sergeant early in his career and was selected to represent the NYPD in the first joint task force between the DEA and the NYPD. He founded and was active in numerous Hispanic and civic organizations and was founding President of the NYPD Hispanic Society. He was appointed Inspector General of the Human Resources Administration by Mayor Beame and continued with Mayor Koch. President Carter appointed Freddy to a task force to study the impact of policing on minorities and he once met with President Carter and a small group in the Rose Garden. He moved to Miami Beach, Florida in 1979 and served as District Director for the Miami EEOC office until 2008. The Miami office handled numerous high-profile cases during that time, including the Joe's Stone Crab case in which women had been prohibited from being waiters. He acquired many close friendships while at the EEOC and strived to fulfill the mission of the ommission to the best of his ability. He served as chairman of SER jobs for progress and was also active in other organizations and was honored by several awards. He was at home, with advanced COPD, when he passed with his daughter at his side and sons on the way. He received caring support from Dr. Mark Christ, Nona, Shantavia, Valerie and Diana. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Antonia, three children Glenn, Cindy (Marcello Dicicco), Gary (Holly Prince), six grandchildren, Amanda, Alex, Ashley, Nicolas, Alessia and Abigail and one great grandchild, Raelynn. He was also a strong uncle figure to the DiMarco cousins, Stephen, Lori, and Debbie, and others, Tommy Pena, Manny Nunez, Laura and Paul Marinello and Margo Gordon. His many surviving friends, including Jimmy Colon, Ed Mercado and the Malabets helped him through life. He was an avid boater and cruiser and loved living on the water. He enjoyed helping young people succeed in life and their careers more than anything other than his family. A visitation will be 6:30-9:30pm, Sunday July 19, 2020, Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Blvd. An outdoor entombment the following day, 10:00am at Hollywood Memorial Gardens East. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital https://www.jdch.com/about/foundation/give
** We will take COVID precautions at the funeral home and understand some may choose not to attend given the current situation. We plan to have a celebration of life event sometime later in the year.