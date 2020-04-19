Felicia Gorodetzky

Gorodetzky, Felicia, of Surfside, FL formerly of Havana, Cuba passed away April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Yan Gorodetzky; loving mother of Nancy Kuper-Yariv and the late Martin Gorodetzky; dear sister of the late Isaac (Nieves) Olemberg and the late Rosa (Moris) Berenthal; cherished grandmother of Michelle G. Kuper. She was kind, generous, loved and respected by all. Graveside service 11 am Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Arranged by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
