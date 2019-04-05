CRUZ, FELIX (Sonny) DEXTER, died April 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his adoring family. Sonny was born in Havana, Cuba, to Felix Cruz and Florence Cruz Mendoza. He attended Fay School for Boys in Massachusetts, graduated from Pennsylvania Military Academy and had a successful career as an Accountant. Sonny was a wonderful husband and father and was known for his humor, zest for life, his bow ties, and his unmatched love for his wife of 65 years. To know him was to love him. He is survived by his beloved wife Alejandrina (Alina) Godoy Cruz, his sister Vivian Cerecedo, his four children Felix Cruz Jr., Alina Cruz, Ana Maria Kokenge, Patricia Cruz Lopez, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many more extended family and legions of friends. Funeral services: Friday, April 5 at Maspons Funeral Home 510 pm, 7895 SW 40 St. Miami; Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6, 1:30 pm Casa Cana 480 East 8 Ave. Hialeah. Burial follows at Our Lady of Mercy in Doral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa Cana.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2019