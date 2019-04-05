Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix Dexter (Sonny) Cruz. View Sign

CRUZ, FELIX (Sonny) DEXTER, died April 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his adoring family. Sonny was born in Havana, Cuba, to Felix Cruz and Florence Cruz Mendoza. He attended Fay School for Boys in Massachusetts, graduated from Pennsylvania Military Academy and had a successful career as an Accountant. Sonny was a wonderful husband and father and was known for his humor, zest for life, his bow ties, and his unmatched love for his wife of 65 years. To know him was to love him. He is survived by his beloved wife Alejandrina (Alina) Godoy Cruz, his sister Vivian Cerecedo, his four children Felix Cruz Jr., Alina Cruz, Ana Maria Kokenge, Patricia Cruz Lopez, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many more extended family and legions of friends. Funeral services: Friday, April 5 at Maspons Funeral Home 510 pm, 7895 SW 40 St. Miami; Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6, 1:30 pm Casa Cana 480 East 8 Ave. Hialeah. Burial follows at Our Lady of Mercy in Doral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa Cana.

CRUZ, FELIX (Sonny) DEXTER, died April 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his adoring family. Sonny was born in Havana, Cuba, to Felix Cruz and Florence Cruz Mendoza. He attended Fay School for Boys in Massachusetts, graduated from Pennsylvania Military Academy and had a successful career as an Accountant. Sonny was a wonderful husband and father and was known for his humor, zest for life, his bow ties, and his unmatched love for his wife of 65 years. To know him was to love him. He is survived by his beloved wife Alejandrina (Alina) Godoy Cruz, his sister Vivian Cerecedo, his four children Felix Cruz Jr., Alina Cruz, Ana Maria Kokenge, Patricia Cruz Lopez, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many more extended family and legions of friends. Funeral services: Friday, April 5 at Maspons Funeral Home 510 pm, 7895 SW 40 St. Miami; Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6, 1:30 pm Casa Cana 480 East 8 Ave. Hialeah. Burial follows at Our Lady of Mercy in Doral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa Cana. Funeral Home Maspons Funeral Home

7895 SW 40 St.

Miami , FL 33155

305-269-4901 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close