Felton, Jean was a lifetime Floridian, born in Miami on September 18, 1931. She attended Miami Edison High School and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in education, teaching 28 years in the Miami-Dade County school system. She was a member of the Friends of Music, the Pioneers Club, and the Miami Shores PresbyterianChurch. She is survived by her son George Felton of Nampa CA, grandson Kristofer Felton and great grandson Miles of Miami FL, grandson Eric Felton and great granddaughter Isla of Nampa CA. Also survived by cousin Yevonne Speich of Port St. Lucie FL and Phyllis Sampson of Riggins ID. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm., Thursday at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6th Avenue, Miami, FL. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17 th at 11:00a.m., at Miami Shores Presbyterian Church McArthur Chapel. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 15, 2020