PLETCHAN, FERNE DILLARD STROHL, born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on June 22, 1927, went to be with her Lord and husband John (previously deceased) after receiving Last Rites on May 2, 2019. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her sisters. If you met Ferne, you instantly loved her outgoing personality and love of life. You knew she was a devout Catholic, devoted to her Heavenly Father. Ferne had a heart like none other and a beautifully contagious laugh. She was lovingly teased because wherever she was staying, she immediately took over as recreational director: she taught many to play canasta and called BINGO like a professional. She was the mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who you felt honored to have in your acquaintance. You could count on her to make the best potato salad and most delicious perogies in the world. She was loved immensely and will be missed even more so. For those who would like to honor Ferne and celebrate the amazing life and legacy she has left behind, the family is requesting in lieu of flowers, a mass for the repose of her soul or a contribution to the be made in her name. Visitation will be held on June 22, 2019 at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South at 11655 S. W 117th Ave; Miami. Fl 33186, from 10: 00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with Grave Side services to follow at 12:00 p.m. Services by Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at:

