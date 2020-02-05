Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fidel J. Quintana M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

QUINTANA, FIDEL J., MD Passed away January 27, 2020. He was born in Santiago de Cuba on July 2, 1934, to parents Fidel A. Quintana and Delia V. Pino. He was the third oldest grandchild of Don Fidel Pino Santos. A 1960 graduate of the University of Salamanca, Spain, he arrived in the US with negligible knowledge of English and no funds. Within a few months, he had passed the required exams for foreign medical graduates, beginning his US medical training at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital, RI. In his 50+ years of medical practice, Dr. Quintana took care of many in the community who had limited means to pay for medical care. He was always available to friends and family - always kindly giving of himself, without ever expecting anything in return. Most importantly -- he was a devoted son and a loving big brother. A deeply religious man, he was kind and humble, never boasting about his wonderful mind or his extensive travels and knowledge of culture and religion. He touched many lives and made those lives better. He will be missed. A Funeral Mass will be held today, February 6, 2020, at 10:00am at St. Raymond Church, 3475 SW 17th Street, Miami. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park North, 4420 SW 8th Street, Miami.

