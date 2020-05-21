On May 16, Rosalie Elizabeth Pudwill Field Keys, 91, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sisters (Lauretta, Martha, & Mary), her brother (Joseph), her sons (Robert (Karen), John (Theresa), & Paul (Carol) Field), her stepsons (James, Daniel, & Thomas Keys), & her grandchildren. May 21st viewing @ Caballero Rivero Funeral Home, 6-8 p.m; May 22nd Mass @ St. Rose of Lima @ 11 a.m. Online guestbook: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/north-miami-fl/rosalie-keys-9184919.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 21, 2020.