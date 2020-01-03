Fields, Herbert , M.D., aged 86, died peacefully in his sleep on January 1, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 3, 1933. Dr. Fields graduated from Northeast High School, and Lebanon Valley College where he was a star basketball player and exceptional student. He distinguished himself as a resident in Otolaryngology at Manhattan Eye and Ear and as a Fellow at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He was a renowned and respected ENT physician in the South Florida community for many decades. Dr. Herbert Fields was a founding member of Palmetto Hospital. He also served as a Flight Surgeon in the Air Force. He met the world with kindness, sensitivity, and an incredible wit. Herbert Fields, (known affectionately as Herbie) most importantly, was a devoted and adoring family man. He is survived by his wife Susan, brother Jerome (Muriel), daughters Melissa Crothers (Moses Esquenazi) and Jennifer Eakins (Daryl), and grandchildren Allie and Zachary Crothers and Fletcher Eakins. Graveside services will be held on January 3rd at Lakeside Memorial Gardens at 10:00 in the morning. 10301 NW 25th St., in Miami, FL.

