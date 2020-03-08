Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flaherty Franco (Charlie) Charles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Franco, Charles (Charlie) Flaherty , 88, was surrounded by his family when he died on March 5, 2020 from complications of heart disease. He was born on June 25, 1931 in New Canaan, CT to Joseph and Margaret (Flaherty) Franco. The Francos moved to Peaks Island, ME and Charlie graduated from Cheverus High School in 1951. Charlie graduated from St. Francis Xavier University of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1958 and obtained his MBA from the University of Detroit in 1961. Charlie taught for many years at various schools in the Portland area including Scarborough High School, Southern Maine Community College and University of Southern Maine. Charlie served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 and was honorable discharged as a corporal. Charlie married the love of his life, Mabel on May 25, 1957 in Portland, Me. They eventually settled in South Portland ME where they raised their five children. Family was the most important thing to Mabel and Charlie. Charlie coached Little League for many years and was named the Little League Coach of the Year. Charlie was a lifelong fan of all Boston sports, but especially his beloved Red Sox. In 1987 Charlie and Mabel, having had enough of Maine winters, moved to Miami, FL. Charlie loved teaching his high school students at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami for many years. After Charlie retired, they moved to Gainesville where they greatly enjoyed attending many local plays. They eventually settled in Tampa to be closer to family. Charlie is predeceased by his wife Mabel who passed in 2018 and his son Tom who passed in 2009. He is survived by his children, Maggie Dumais and her husband Mike of Topsham, ME, Joseph Franco and his wife Vanessa of Lutz, FL., Barbara Drake and her husband Chris of Odessa, FL. and Patrick Franco of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by his much loved grandchildren, William and Elizabeth Drake of Odessa, FL , Arlene Devine and her husband Ryan of Pittsburg, PA, Luis Polanco and his wife Carlet and their son Nathaniel of Miami, FL and Alex Polanco and his fiancé Chelsea Santilli of Bangkok, Thailand. Charlie has chosen to be cremated. There will be no visiting hours but a celebration of his life will be held at his daughter Barbara Drake's house. Those wishing to make a donation please consider: at or Cure Alzheimer Fund at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.