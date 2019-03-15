JACOBSON, FLORENCE JEAN (Sidle) of Miami, Florida passed away March 14, 2019. "Flo" was born January 5, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was beloved wife of Merle Jacobson for 72 years. Cherished mother of Dr. Allyn Jacobson (Peggy), Debbie Jacobson, Dr. David Jacobson (Suzanne) and grandmother of Kevin (Jenny), Mark (Sarah), Sara (Gabe), Rachel (Ari) and Noah (Michali) and 9 great-grandchildren. Flo graduated from Miami High School in 1942 and married Merle Jacobson two years later. They began their married life in Miami, and after Merle finished his military service, they relocated back to Pittsburgh where they raised their family before moving back to South Florida in 1961. An avid card player, lively dancer, and gracious hostess, Flo was the life of the party wherever she went. Everyone who knew her was struck by her vivacious personality, elegant attire and all-encompassing zest for life. Above all, she was a truly devoted wife, a beloved mother and grandmother, and a caring and trustworthy friend. Graveside service will be held TODAY, Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Miami Memorial Gardens, 5505 NW 3rd St., Miami. Arrangements by Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 865-2353.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 15, 2019