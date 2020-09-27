LELCHUK, FLORENCE (Florrie) (93) of Bay Harbor Islands passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on September 26, 2020. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten by her devoted son, Dr. Ira Lelchuk and daughter in law, Darcee Siegel, grandsons Dr. Andrew (Ashley), Alex and Adam Lelchuk, as well as many nieces and nephews. Florrie/G-Flo was a remarkable and caring woman. She was kind, compassionate and generous. She was quite active in her later years playing tennis daily and tap dancing well into her eighties. She also enjoyed her regular Mahjong games. Florrie was widowed (Allen Froot) at an early age (30s) and was blessed to meet her second husband, Sheldon with whom she shared 25 years of pure bliss. She is predeceased by her husband, Sheldon N. Lelchuk and brothers, Murray Morrell and Teddy Morrell. Florrie was a long standing member of Temple Menorah on Miami Beach where she devoted much of her time with Haddassah and the PTA of the school. Florrie lived a blessed and long life. Her positive and optimistic character was quite contagious. She was a true friend to many. She loved life. The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Segall who allowed her to remain active and able to participate in family celebrations for many years. Also without the aid of Michelle, Andrea, Patricia, Pam and Diana, Florrie's remaining years would not have been so comfortable. Funeral services will be held in private at Lakeside Memorial Park. Those wanting to make a donation in her memory please do so to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.