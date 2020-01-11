SELZER, Florence (Simon) (1920-2020) passed away peacefully on January 8. A strong & independent woman, she was widowed at age 53 when her beloved husband, Nathan Selzer, was taken from us. She will live on in the hearts of her children, Karen & Norman Leopold & Steven & Adrianne Selzer, her grandchildren, Ethan & Natalie Selzer, Jenna & Corey Shulman, Elliott & Brooke Selzer, Noah Leopold & Michelle Simha, & great grandchildren, Benjamin, Frankie, Sadie, Micah, Brett, Ruby & Gigi. She was lovingly cared for by Ven Richardson. Donations in memory of Florence may be made to JELF https://jelf.org/donate/. Service on Sunday, January 12 at 11:30 am at Temple Sinai of North Dade, 18801 NE 22nd Ave., NMB. Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 11, 2020