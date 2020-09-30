Florence Wagner, 89, passed away peacefully on Sep 25, 2020. She was born March 6, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. She met the love of her life, Joseph 72 years ago and they enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage. She and Joseph opened their own retail fashion shop in Queens, NY. She loved mahjong and canasta with her girlfriends and was a past president of ORT. She loved her family most of all and together with Joseph moved to South Florida to be closer to their grandchildren. Her family always came first, and we are thankful for all of the memories. Nothing made Florence prouder than her family. Florence is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Steven and Darlene Wagner, and Bruce and Suzanne Wagner; grandchildren: Hillary Visners, Justin (Ashley) Duralia, Michael Wagner, and Brooke Wagner; great-grandchildren: Brandon Duralia, Amanda Visners, and Connor Duralia; nieces and nephew: Meryl Kelleher, Deena Ochs, and David Laufbaum. We would like to thank Charmaine Riley, the nursing staff at Palm Gardens in Aventura, FL, and Florence's dear friend Susan Gillman for all of their help and support. A private family service was held on Sep 27, 2020 and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Florence's honor can be made to ORT or JAFCO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store