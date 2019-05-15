Florett Marguerite Hepburn

HEPBURN, FLORETT MARGUERITE, 80, Retired Insurance Billing Clerk for VA Medical Center Hospital died on May 4th. Survivors include her daughter, Germaine A. Manley; sons, Edward P. Hepburn II, (Sarah), Gerard A. Hepburn (Aleshia) and Garrye A. Hepburn; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7pm Thursday at Chapel. Service 11 am Friday at Christ The King Catholic Church In Perrine, FL. Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Homes
Published in the Miami Herald on May 15, 2019
