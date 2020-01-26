Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Carullo Hawkins. View Sign Service Information Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

Hawkins, Frances Carullo 92, of Miami Shores passed away peacefully on January 20,2020. She was born on March 17, 1927 "St. Patrick's Day" in Brooklyn, NY to John and Nicolletta Carullo. She attended St. Rose or Lima School and St. Agnes Academy for Girls of Brooklyn, NY. At the age of 17 she moved with her parents to Biscayne Park, FL. She was preceded by Ted Hawkins of Queens, NY, whom she met at the Camponella Club of Miami Beach. They lived in Miami Shores and raised two daughters, Patricia Derrer (Rick) and Jeannie Stefanick (Andy). Frances was very active in St. Rose of Lima School. She was a founding member of the Mother's Club of St. Rose of Lima and a member of the Legion of Mary. She was a volunteer for the Archdiocese of Miami and assisted baptizing new born orphans. She was an avid golfer at the Miami Shores Country Club and an excellent bridge player. She was also a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Blue Ridge, GA where she enjoyed the beauty of the mountains. She is survived by her loving grandchildren: Jacqueline O'Donnell (Eddie), Chip Derrer (Wendy), Andy Stefanick (Crista) and Michael Stefanick. She was so proud of her loving great grandchildren: Grace, Caroline, Elizabeth, Trace and Frances. A memorial mass will be said at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Miami Shores on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Rose of Lima School, 425 NE 105 St., Miami Shores, FL 33138 Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

