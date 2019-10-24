Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Catherine Smith Mobley. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 (305)-446-4412 Send Flowers Obituary

MOBLEY, FRANCES CATHERINE SMITH Passed away peacefully in her sleep onOctober 22, 2019, five days after her 96thbirthday and four years after the passing of her beloved husband Jim Mobley. Frances was born in Baltimore. MD onOctober 17, 1923to Joseph and Julia Quinn Smith and she was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph, Carroll, Vincent, Larry, and Julia ("Sugar"). Frances, who affectionately referred to Jim as "Mobe", and Jim, who affectionately referred to Frances as "Frannie", shared a 70-year marital journey that, in 1968, took them from Baltimore to Key Biscayne, FL. Together, Mobe and Frannie would lovingly raise ten children: Carter who preceded her in death, and Carol, Chris, Cindy, Clark, Cary, Chuck, Cliff, Cathy, and Kemp, who survive her.A calm, patient, and unconditional love, drawn from her deep devotion to her Catholic faith, flowed freely from Frances to all. And from all who knew her, it was freely returned. It was an unconditional love infused so durably into each of her ten devoted children and shared so naturally to her children's spouses and children. It was an unconditional love given so openly in a lifetime of service to her fellow parishioners across multiple parishes. It was an unconditional love that manifested as an unwavering kindness and charity in her living years and that leaves its gentle touch keeping humanity moving forward as she passes to her eternal rest at the side of her Savior.In addition to her surviving children, Frances is survived by her children's spouses, Nahira, Lorraine, Katrina, Suzanne, Chris, and Claudia; her grandchildren Karen, Michael, Nina, Seth, Sonya, Amalia, Johnny, Carmen, Greg, Jessica, Holly, Adrianna, Malachi, Shaya, Joseph, Julia, Yaret, and James, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, October 25th, at Van Orsdel Family Funeral Home (4600 SW 8th St., Coral Gables, FL). A viewing will be from 5-6 PM for family only in the chapel, followed by an open service from 6-9PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Vincent de Paul, https://

