Frances Irene Applebaum, 98, passed peacefully on March 8, 2020. Predeceased by parents Pauline Goodman and Maurice J. Rosnick, sister Blanche Applebaum and brother Manning J. Rosnick, M.D., and husband of 63 years, Bennett R. Applebaum. She is survived by daughters Sandra L. Frankel (Neil), Judith Allison, Phyllis Ciment, and Nancy Gabor (Ron) as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Park Cemetery-North, 3262 S.W. 8th St., Miami.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 13, 2020