Frances Thomas, 92, of Arden, North Carolina passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL and was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Florence Johnson and brother Raymond. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Thomas Whitney and son-in-law Curtis Clark Whitney of Cullowhee, NC, and sister Eleanore Erickson of Phoenix, AZ., her grandchildren, Curtis Scott Whitney, Elizabeth Whitney and Robert Anthony Sayman, Allison Dawn and Melanie McConnell Whitney, and Greatgrandchildren Kyle, Jordan, and Emma Sayman. Frances attended North Park College and graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors in Music Education in 1948. Her first job was teaching piano at Punahou School in Honolulu and then Music in Cook County, Chicago and several schools in Miami, Dade County, Florida. She later added a degree in Library Science to continue teaching until retirement in 1989. Frances enjoyed involvement with the Miami Junior Women's Club, leading church choirs, growing orchids, joining the Bell Choir at her church in Delray Beach, and forever beautifying her gardens. She was a long time member of teaching sororities ADK, DKG and in the Delta Omicron International Music Fraternity in Florida and North Carolina. After retirement Frances moved to Delray Beach, FL and was active there in her Shadywoods Community. She moved to Arden, NC to independent living and assisted living centers and enjoyed her activities playing piano and organ for church services and other activities including visits to the Biltmore Estate with Ann. We wish to thank the Care Partners Hospice organization for her loving care during her last days and the people at the retirement centers where she resided earlier. No service is planned.

