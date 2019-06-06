Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances L. Gaynor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GAYNOR, FRANCES L. On June 4, 2019, we lost one of the great ones, our beloved Frances L. Gaynor. Fran was "one of a kind", a community leader, friend, therapist, and matriarch. She was born in Akron, Ohio on December 7, 1932, and moved to Miami to attend the University of Miami. She thrived as an active student body leader and center of campus life, serving in many capacities, including President of AEPhi, and earning many honors, such as ODK and Iron Arrow. After College, she went on to make her mark in the local and national communities. Fran was a trailblazer. She served as President of the Miami Chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, President of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Women's Division and President of the National Jewish Federation, Women's Division. She also served on the Board of Directors of HIASS and was founding Member and Director of the Jewish Museum of Florida. She helped create and build many institutions, including the South Dade JCC, the South Dade Federation, and the High School in Israel. She earned a Masters Degree in Psychology and served as Director of Counseling and Guidance at the McGlannon School as well as a therapist to many whose lives she touched deeply. Most important was her role as matriarch. Along with the love of her life, Herb Gaynor, she arranged bi-annual family gatherings in Miami and Beech Mountain, N.C. and numerous family cruises and trips to Israel, the Outer Banks, Sun Valley and beyond. Fran's smile, sense of humor, wit, wisdom, friendship, and love is a legacy that will last in our hearts forever. Fran is survived by her children Beth (Robert) Sackstein, Jeffrey (Martha) Levey, Jodie (Mark) Rasch, grandchildren, David, Danielle (Rohan), Michael, Josh, Jacob and Jonny, and sisters Dolores Botnick and Eileen Handelsman, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Temple Judea on June 7 at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery. Donations can be made online at: Go.fiu.edu/FrancesLGaynor or by mail to c/o Jannel Garcia, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, 11200 SW 8th St., AHC2 #692, Miami, FL 33199 or the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Published in the Miami Herald on June 6, 2019

