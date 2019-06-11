Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances M. Schwarb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHWARB, FRANCES M. Age 91 passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2019 in Miami Florida. Frances was born in Buffalo, NY on June 29, 1927. A devout catholic, she was loved and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Frances was predeceased by her loving mother Mabel Schwarb, devoted father Frank Schwarb. Throughout her childhood she also had the loving support of her brothers Francis Schwarb and William Winter. Frances found companionship in the loving hearts of her beloved dogs. Toby, Dixie and Aussie who were much more than her pets, they were treated and loved as her children. At the request of the family, instead of flowers please make a contribution to The Humane Society or The Archdiocese of Miami in honor of Frances M. Schwarb. Interment is scheduled to take place in Angola, New York with her parents.

