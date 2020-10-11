1/1
Frances Stephens (Bair) Lurie
STEPHENS (BAIR) LURIE, FRANCES On October 7, 2020 Frances Stephens (Bair) Lurie loving mother of 2 children passed away at the age of 81. Frances was born on January 1, 1939 in Atlanta Georgia to Allen Wright Stephens and Grace Frances Stephens. Fran as she was known by everyone graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1956. Fran married Nelson Carl Bair Sr. on March 26, 1957 and they had two sons, Nelson (Buddy) Carl Bair Jr. and William (Bill) Stephen Bair. She later remarried Stanley Lurie on January 3, 1990. Fran had a passion for cooking, traveling, entertaining, and later in life for gardening. She loved spending time with friends and family and especially had an affection for her constant companion Daisy her beloved cat. Fran was known for her giving heart, her infectious smile, her southern belle charm, and a kind and compassionate spirit. Fran was preceded in death by her mother Grace, her father Allen, her son Nelson Jr. and her grandson Justin. She is survived by her son Bill, daughters-in-law, Sherri and Linda, granddaughter Christine, and grandson Daniel as well as her niece Grace and several cousins and great nieces and nephews. Fran made it clear that she did not want to have a formal service after her passing. In light of this and the current COVID 19 pandemic the family is honoring that wish. We plan on hosting a dinner in her honor in South Florida, at a later time and date, to celebrate her life. Her cremains will be buried at sea to fulfill her final wish. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
