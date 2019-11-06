PARRELLA, FRANK (Francis) A., born in Washington DC on June 30, 1959, died peacefully at home November 3, 2019 after a short fight with cancer. Proud UVA Cavalier, he pursued a career in banking rising to become a senior credit director at Capital Bank, a division of First Horizon National Corporation. He leaves his wife Olga Santini Parrella, his children Caitlin and Shaun Parrella, and his stepdaughter Cristina Mas. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Virginia Athletics Foundation for the Frank Parrella Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 400833 Charlottesville, VA 22904.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 6, 2019