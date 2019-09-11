Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis U. Paige. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Francis U. Paige (Judy E. Andresen) of Marblehead and Key Largo, FL originally of Duxbury passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the wife of Francis U. Paige with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Judy is survived by her son Francis U. "Sam" Paige, Jr. and a daughter Margaret "Meg" Paige, her four cherished grandchildren Charles F. and Brooks U. Sproul and Taylor L. and Sarah U. Paige. She also leaves two brothers Edward F. Andresen of Chilmark and John C. Andresen, II of Duxbury, MA. She and her husband were members of The Country Club, Brookline, The Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead and the Anglers Club, Key Largo. She was a Vice President at Bank of Boston in the Commercial Real Estate Department from 1984-1996. She graduated from The Beaver Country Day School and Briarcliff College. She was past president of the Massachusetts Orchid Society, also served on the board of directors for the American Orchid Society, a trustee of the Noble and Greenough School, a member of the Fox Hill Garden Club and was a debutante of the 1955 season. She was also a member of The Vincent Club, The Junior League of Boston and was a full time volunteer at Mass General Hospital for 12 years, she was also a volunteer at The Baptist Hospital in Miami. Judy was accomplished in horticulture, growing giant pumpkins every year and was interested in tennis, skiing, sailing, fishing and golf. She always lived at the water's edge. Judy was predeceased by her father John E. Andresen her mother Alice (Farnsworth) Andresen as well as her sister Mrs. Thomas A. Corcoran (Daphne Andresen) . In honoring with Judy's wishes services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Baptist of Miami, 88 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176. To share an online condolence please visit

Mrs. Francis U. Paige (Judy E. Andresen) of Marblehead and Key Largo, FL originally of Duxbury passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the wife of Francis U. Paige with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Judy is survived by her son Francis U. "Sam" Paige, Jr. and a daughter Margaret "Meg" Paige, her four cherished grandchildren Charles F. and Brooks U. Sproul and Taylor L. and Sarah U. Paige. She also leaves two brothers Edward F. Andresen of Chilmark and John C. Andresen, II of Duxbury, MA. She and her husband were members of The Country Club, Brookline, The Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead and the Anglers Club, Key Largo. She was a Vice President at Bank of Boston in the Commercial Real Estate Department from 1984-1996. She graduated from The Beaver Country Day School and Briarcliff College. She was past president of the Massachusetts Orchid Society, also served on the board of directors for the American Orchid Society, a trustee of the Noble and Greenough School, a member of the Fox Hill Garden Club and was a debutante of the 1955 season. She was also a member of The Vincent Club, The Junior League of Boston and was a full time volunteer at Mass General Hospital for 12 years, she was also a volunteer at The Baptist Hospital in Miami. Judy was accomplished in horticulture, growing giant pumpkins every year and was interested in tennis, skiing, sailing, fishing and golf. She always lived at the water's edge. Judy was predeceased by her father John E. Andresen her mother Alice (Farnsworth) Andresen as well as her sister Mrs. Thomas A. Corcoran (Daphne Andresen) . In honoring with Judy's wishes services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Baptist of Miami, 88 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176.

