Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Xavier "Frank" Farrey Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FARREY, FRANCIS "FRANK" XAVIER JR. Peaceful and surrounded by his family, joined his wife Marianne in heaven on April 8th. He was born May 10th, 1948 in Miami Beach, Fl. He was one of three children of Francis and Leila Farrey. He attended St. Patrick's and Archbishop Curley for early schooling. Later, he became a die-hard "Gator", member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and proud graduate of the University of Florida; so proud in fact, that he almost never spoke of his acceptance to U.M.'s prestigious MBA program. He decided to postpone grad school and join his brother (Bud), and father (Francis Sr) in the family business (Farrey's Lighting & Bath), where he worked for 50+ years as Senior Vice President and Treasurer. He was beloved by the Farrey's employees, and was known as a kind-hearted family man, who was always willing to listen, and share a joke or smile. While living in Doral post-graduation, Frank met Marianne, his "gorgeous" new neighbor, and they quickly became best friends. On February 4th, 1978, they were wed and commenced a lifetime of fun, adventures, world travel, and loving memories. Three years later, they had their first of three children, and they added the blessing and adventure of "parenting" to their story. Frank proudly served in the Air Force Reserve achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was President of the National Association of Credit Managers South Florida Region, elected to the National Distributors Council, a member of the Executive Association of Greater Miami, elected Treasurer of Jaycees South Florida, and he was involved in a myriad of philanthropic organizations throughout South Florida. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed golfing with friends and family, loved sailing and being on the water, and loved grilling his famous "butter-drenched" beef tenderloin for his huge extended family and friends. Frank and Marianne cultivated a prized rose garden, a fruit and vegetable garden, and his passion for his tomato plants was renowned. Originally a member of St Patrick's and later Our Lady of the Lakes, he was a devout Catholic, and loved volunteering and being a part of the Church. Frank will forever be remembered for his one of a kind personality, tender smile, contagious laugh, and his desire to always host family and friends to celebrate occasions big and small. Frank was pre-deceased by his loving wife Marianne (Kennedy) Farrey (d. 2015). He is survived by his brother Bud Farrey and sister Lee Farrey Evans, three children Bethany, Eric, and Katie, and countless nieces, nephews, and a vast extended family. A memorial service and mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Miami Lakes, on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 10am, with a reception in the church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, Frank asked that donations be made to the Marian Center School, 15701 NW 37th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Please visit his online memorial at

FARREY, FRANCIS "FRANK" XAVIER JR. Peaceful and surrounded by his family, joined his wife Marianne in heaven on April 8th. He was born May 10th, 1948 in Miami Beach, Fl. He was one of three children of Francis and Leila Farrey. He attended St. Patrick's and Archbishop Curley for early schooling. Later, he became a die-hard "Gator", member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and proud graduate of the University of Florida; so proud in fact, that he almost never spoke of his acceptance to U.M.'s prestigious MBA program. He decided to postpone grad school and join his brother (Bud), and father (Francis Sr) in the family business (Farrey's Lighting & Bath), where he worked for 50+ years as Senior Vice President and Treasurer. He was beloved by the Farrey's employees, and was known as a kind-hearted family man, who was always willing to listen, and share a joke or smile. While living in Doral post-graduation, Frank met Marianne, his "gorgeous" new neighbor, and they quickly became best friends. On February 4th, 1978, they were wed and commenced a lifetime of fun, adventures, world travel, and loving memories. Three years later, they had their first of three children, and they added the blessing and adventure of "parenting" to their story. Frank proudly served in the Air Force Reserve achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was President of the National Association of Credit Managers South Florida Region, elected to the National Distributors Council, a member of the Executive Association of Greater Miami, elected Treasurer of Jaycees South Florida, and he was involved in a myriad of philanthropic organizations throughout South Florida. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed golfing with friends and family, loved sailing and being on the water, and loved grilling his famous "butter-drenched" beef tenderloin for his huge extended family and friends. Frank and Marianne cultivated a prized rose garden, a fruit and vegetable garden, and his passion for his tomato plants was renowned. Originally a member of St Patrick's and later Our Lady of the Lakes, he was a devout Catholic, and loved volunteering and being a part of the Church. Frank will forever be remembered for his one of a kind personality, tender smile, contagious laugh, and his desire to always host family and friends to celebrate occasions big and small. Frank was pre-deceased by his loving wife Marianne (Kennedy) Farrey (d. 2015). He is survived by his brother Bud Farrey and sister Lee Farrey Evans, three children Bethany, Eric, and Katie, and countless nieces, nephews, and a vast extended family. A memorial service and mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Miami Lakes, on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 10am, with a reception in the church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, Frank asked that donations be made to the Marian Center School, 15701 NW 37th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Please visit his online memorial at www.FrankandMarianne.org for more information and to sign his Guest Book. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close