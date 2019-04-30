FARREY JR., FRANCIS "Frank" XAVIER, reunited with his wife Marianne in heaven on April 8th, 2019. Born in Miami Beach, FL. on May 10th, 1948 to Francis and Leila Farrey. UF grad., Sr VP & Treasurer-Farrey's Lighting and Bath for 50+ years, Staff Sergeant Air Force Reserve, beloved family man, husband, father, loved tennis/golf/sailing, philanthropist, a devout catholic, witty and caring, and loved by all. Funeral mass Saturday May 4th at 10am, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Marian Center School: 15701 NW 37th Ave, Opa-locka, FL 33054. For more information, guest book and full obituary please go to: www.FrankandMarianne.org
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 30, 2019