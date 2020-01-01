Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisco Garcia Carlos. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Westchester 8200 BIRD RD Miami , FL 33155 (305)-227-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Garcia Carlos Francisco was called home too soon at the age of 48 on December 26, 2019. For two years, Carlos took the bull by the horns and fought brain cancer, just like he did with everything else. He fought with vigor and pure determination, because as we all know, if you tell Carlos Garcia that he can't do something, it only motivates him more to prove you wrong. Though he was taken from us too soon, many people would agree, Carlos had 9 lives and lived each one to the fullest filled with laughter, lots of cocktails and friends. His energy was long lasting and higher than most. Carlos often joked that he was "forty-teen," meaning he was in his forties but still had the energy of a teenager. He could get more done in a day than most people and on less sleep. Carlos would often go to a function for one of the many organizations he was part of on a Friday night, then wake up a few hours later to play softball Saturday morning, then grab a beer with his teammates and take a quick conference call in the car on the way back home to his kids. Being born into a Cuban family of immigrants molded him into the person he grew to be: always thinking of ways to give back to those less fortunate and having a large family with innumerable friends. He was known to his friends and colleagues as the "Mayor" because socializing was more than something he did; it was his best talent and true passion. There wasn't a place in Miami that he could go where he didn't "know a guy." And usually that "guy" would be willing to get him to the front of the line, a ticket to a game or a seat at the table because Carlos lent him a hand in the past. There was no doubt the people Carlos came across had the utmost respect for him. His passion for socializing translated into being involved in everything. Apart from being an accomplished CPA and managing partner of Hancock, Askew & Co, Carlos proudly served dozens of organizations throughout his life. If you ever got an e-mail from Carlos Garcia and looked at his signature, you would quickly notice the list of organizations that was likely longer than the e-mail he was sending you. He was the Chair Emeritus of the Coral Gables Community Foundation, a member of Leadership Florida, on the board of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Orange Bowl Committee, a 20-year member of Kiwanis of Little Havana, just to name a few. He graduated from the University of Miami and got his MBA from Florida International University. He even went back to UM to teach and inspire future accountants. In the little spare time he had, he coached his kids' sports teams (even coached the teams when his kids no longer played on them) and was committed to community service. Carlos truly lived the motto of his alma mater, Belen Jesuit('89), and was always a man for others. He had a heart of gold and quick wit that made him seem invincible. He squeezed so much into one day but never made anyone he talked to feel like he was in a rush. He was the busiest guy who always made you feel like you were the only one in the room. Carlos loved to succeed, but more than anything, he loved helping others succeed. He helped underground bands get their start at his live music venue, he booked musicians who needed an extra push at Carnival on the Mile, he believed in people's vision even when they didn't believe in themselves, he enjoyed being a mentor to people who needed a role model. The impact Carlos had was strong, he made people feel loved, supported and empowered. Carlos baptized himself as a local New Orleanian. From the moment he walked through the birthplace of Jazz music, he was in love. He was a die-hard Saints fan, soul food enthusiast, brass band fanatic that never missed a Jazz Fest. Every year, Carlos would go with his same group of friends and proudly lug a 15-foot pole decorated with a Saints flag, University of Miami flag and Louisiana State University flag. And in true Carlos Garcia fashion, going to his second home in New Orleans several times a year was simply not enough. He introduced Miami to the New Orleans sounds and made it his mission to revitalize the live music scene with his successful music lounge. He hosted Sound Theory Live, a weekly radio show about music. From all of his involvement in the music scene, he met dozens of talented musicians that he would book for different gigs. And once he booked them, he'd turn around and offer to do their taxes (and more likely than not, give them a nice lecture to set them on the right path financially and spiritually). Most people diagnosed with a terminal disease would question their life and faith, but not Carlos. He was always a man of faith, especially during this time. He took his cancer diagnosis and used it as a way to bring people closer together and closer to God. He used his finest qualities, strength, love and positivity to guide him and his family through this hardship. Soon after his diagnosis in December 2017, Carlos started hosting what he called "prayer getties." It started with just a few people in his home, praying together which eventually turned into a community of 200 people filling up his backyard with lawn chairs, listening to the power of his words. Somehow, Carlos stayed true to his positive light and continued to live by the words "Today is a Great Day" because he vowed to value every precious moment he had and always looked at the glass half full. Carlos leaves behind his beloved "Brady Bunch," His loyal and lovely wife Debora Garcia La Rocca, who stayed true to her vows and stuck by his side throughout his valiant battle; his children Carlos Nicolas Garcia, Dannielle Camille Garcia and Amelia Pilar Garcia, who he devoted his life to; and his two step-daughters that he loved as his own Victoria Alexis Breaux and Alexandra Elizabeth Breaux. He also leaves behind his parents Carlos Garcia-Fournier and Ofita Garcini Garcia-Fournier, his sister Ofi Blandon and his five nieces and nephews. Memorial services are as follows: The visitation is Monday, January 6th from 5-10 pm at Caballero Rivero Westchester - 8200 Bird Rd. The funeral Mass is Tuesday, January 7th at 11 am at Gesu Catholic Church 118 NE 2nd St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Garcia Perseverance Scholarship Fund at the Coral Gables Community Foundation. Checks should be made out to the Foundation with reference to the Garcia Perseverance Scholarship Fund and mailed to 1825 Ponce de Leon Blvd, #447 Coral Gables, FL 33134

Checks should be made out to the Foundation with reference to the Garcia Perseverance Scholarship Fund and mailed to 1825 Ponce de Leon Blvd, #447 Coral Gables, FL 33134 Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 1, 2020

