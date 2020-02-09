RECIO, FRANCISCO H. 75, of Coral Gables, passed away on February 7th, 2020. He was born Havana, Cuba, June 18, 1944. Frank is survived by his wife of 53 years, Irene Canosa Recio, and his children and their spouses Irene (Lucy), Frank (Fabiola), and Ana (Chris) Recio; and his grandchildren Olivia, Francisco and Felipe Recio and Sofia, Natalia and Christopher Recio Reyes. He is also survived by his sister Josefina Hernandez Recio de la Llama and her children Pablo and Celia de la Llama. Memorial services include a Viewing today 6pm to 8pm at Maspons Funeral Home on 7895 SW 40th St, Miami. The Memorial Mass will be on Monday 11am at the Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables. The Interment will be on Monday 12:30pm at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North, 3260 SW 8th St, Miami.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 9, 2020