Pons, Adalberto "Dingo" Francisco of Coral Gables passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family along with his sweet heart and wife Lucia "Lucy" of 63 years. He was born in Santiago De Cuba, (El Caney). A dedicated family man, he also excelled in business. He and his uncle started a manufacturing business with 4 employees and successfully operated for over 40 years, growing to over 800 employees. In addition, he was a successful executive for Electrolux and a Miami Beach real estate agent. He proudly served his adopted country with the US Army twice, the Korean War and again during the Cuban Missile Crisis with the National Guard. Affectionately nicknamed "Chef" by all his loving nieces and nephews, known for his Lebanese staple and southern Italian dishes. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucia, children Jeannette, Albert Jr. and grandchildren, Rebekah, Hillary and David. His kind soul will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to . May god keep you at peace forever mi viejito!
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2020