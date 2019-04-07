STUART, DR. FRANK CARPENTER June 26, 1929 - August 23, 2018 Dr. Frank Carpenter Stuart, longtime University of Miami History Professor and Teacher of the popular televised Western Civilization course for decades, passed away peacefully in Longmont, Co. on August 23, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Pinecrest on April 13, 2019 at 4:00P.M., with a reception immediately following the service at which time the family will greet all who loved Dr. Stuart and came to celebrate his life with them.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 7, 2019