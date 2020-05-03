Holtzman, Franklin Doric , born January 30, 1946, passed away on April 29 th after a brief illness. He was the son of Nathan and Loretta Holtzman, both deceased. Brother of Iris and Michael Hyman. Uncle to David and Meg Hyman, Jonathan and Jill Hyman; great uncle to Dylan, Ryley, Harper, Skylar and Quincy Hyman. Father to Nathalie Holtzman and fiancée to the love of his life, Martha Harris Cooper. Frank was born in Jamaica Estates, New York and moved with his family to Miami Beach and graduated from Miami Beach High. He graduated from the University of West Florida where he met Martha in 1968. He was always proud to be a member of the inaugural class at West Florida. He and Martha reunited years later knowing always they were each other's soul mates. Over the last fifteen years, they enjoyed wonderful times in Tallahassee, Miami and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Frank was the co-owner of Kingsley Jewelers on Lincoln Road and sole owner of Beverly Hills Monogram. In his spare time, he loved boating and riding his motorcycle. His sense of humor was the center of his being. Everyone he met felt his warmth and concern for them. His loving, caring heart and smile will be missed by Martha, his entire family and everyone who knew him. A private service was held on Friday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store