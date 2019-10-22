Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank E. Wills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLS, FRANK E. UM Emeritus Professor WWII Vet, Entrepreneur Of Coral Gables, Florida An emeritus professor of English at the University of Miami, died on October 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Born on August 15, 1924, he grew up in Columbus, Ohio and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October 1941, shortly after his 17th birthday. He served for over four years on submarines in the Pacific theater. After his wartime service, he studied at Ohio State University before transferring to the University of Miami College of Liberal Arts to pursue Marine Science. He earned Bachelors' and Masters' Degrees at UM and completed coursework toward a doctorate in Education at the University of Maryland before returning to UM to begin a 30-year teaching career in the English Department. In 1968, UM was interested in offering a course in African-American literature, but there were few books then available outside the libraries of historically black colleges. Working with the Head Librarian at Fisk University, he selected over 600 out-of-print and out-of-copyright titles of literature, biography, history, poetry, and philosophy worthy of wide distribution. He then founded Mnemosyne Publishing Company in early 1969 and published hundreds of titles in hardcover editions for libraries and paperback for classroom use. His efforts spurred the development of African-American studies programs in universities across the United States. Later, collaborating with Juan Manuel Salvat, he reprinted over 30 titles by Cuban authors of literature, biography, Cuban history and culture. Professor Wills is survived by Susan, his wife of 47 years, a daughter, Susan Amat (wed to Luis Amat), three sonsJoseph (wed to Cassie), D'Arcy (wed to Virginia), and Thomas (wed to Jessica)and an adopted daughter, Patricia Membreno (wed to Hugo). He is also survived by 10 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Br. Robert Wills, LC, in 2016. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24th at 11:30 am, at the Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, FL. Interment at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

WILLS, FRANK E. UM Emeritus Professor WWII Vet, Entrepreneur Of Coral Gables, Florida An emeritus professor of English at the University of Miami, died on October 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Born on August 15, 1924, he grew up in Columbus, Ohio and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October 1941, shortly after his 17th birthday. He served for over four years on submarines in the Pacific theater. After his wartime service, he studied at Ohio State University before transferring to the University of Miami College of Liberal Arts to pursue Marine Science. He earned Bachelors' and Masters' Degrees at UM and completed coursework toward a doctorate in Education at the University of Maryland before returning to UM to begin a 30-year teaching career in the English Department. In 1968, UM was interested in offering a course in African-American literature, but there were few books then available outside the libraries of historically black colleges. Working with the Head Librarian at Fisk University, he selected over 600 out-of-print and out-of-copyright titles of literature, biography, history, poetry, and philosophy worthy of wide distribution. He then founded Mnemosyne Publishing Company in early 1969 and published hundreds of titles in hardcover editions for libraries and paperback for classroom use. His efforts spurred the development of African-American studies programs in universities across the United States. Later, collaborating with Juan Manuel Salvat, he reprinted over 30 titles by Cuban authors of literature, biography, Cuban history and culture. Professor Wills is survived by Susan, his wife of 47 years, a daughter, Susan Amat (wed to Luis Amat), three sonsJoseph (wed to Cassie), D'Arcy (wed to Virginia), and Thomas (wed to Jessica)and an adopted daughter, Patricia Membreno (wed to Hugo). He is also survived by 10 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Br. Robert Wills, LC, in 2016. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24th at 11:30 am, at the Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, FL. Interment at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.